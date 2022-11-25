Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families.
D.C.
The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot
Find your perfect Christmas tree and help give back to the community at the same time. Sales from this Christmas tree lot will benefit The h3 Project, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and human trafficking.
Open starting Nov. 27
Located at Wunder Garten
Various hours
More information here.
John Eaton Christmas Tree Sale
Buy a Christmas tree and support a local school's music and art programs. Plus, stop by during the Wintermarkt for a raffle, holiday crafts, make-your-own snowglobes, snacks and more.
Open Dec. 2 through Dec. 4
Located at Eaton Elementary School
Various hours
More information here.
Dan and Bryan Trees
Despite its new name, this business has been selling trees to the community since the late 1960s, formerly as Sundback Trees. They were even chosen to provide the White House Christmas Tree in 2009.
Open Nov. 26 until sold out
Three locations: Church of the Annunciation (D.C.), Wisconsin Avenue and Davidson Drive (Maryland) and Knott Road (West Virginia)
Various hours
More information here.
Christmas Tree Lot at The Salt Line
Pick up a Christmas tree and enjoy food and drink specials before or after you shop. All proceeds go directly to the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation that aids in the recovery of injured firefighters and burn patients. Plus, every tree purchase comes with a free cocktail!
Open starting Nov. 25
Located at Dock 79
Various hours
More information here.
Maryland
North Star Christmas Trees
Find your perfect Christmas tree along with all the wreaths, greenery and stands needed as well. North Star will also deliver and set up your tree for you. Multiple varieties of trees are available from Douglas Fir to Fraser Fir to White Pine.
Open Nov. 25 through Dec. 24
Two locations: Beltsville and Chevy Chase
Various hours
More information here.
Leonnig Farm
Pick out your favorite tree and watch it be cut down just for you. The farm offers Blue Spruce, Concolor Fir, White Pine, Scotch Pine and Norway Spruce.
Open Saturdays and Sundays
Located in Landover
Hours are 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
More information here.
Linden Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Enjoy cider, hot chocolate, hot dogs and more while you search for your perfect tree. White Pines, Norway Spruces, Douglas Firs and more will be available for cutting, in addition to "Charlie Brown" trees.
Open Nov. 25 until sold out
Located in Upper Marlboro
Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
More information here.
Holiday Memories Farm
Cut your own Christmas tree or choose a pre-cut one, and pick up some fresh free-range eggs while you're at it! Plus, check out the brand-new gingerbread house the team is debuting this year.
Open Nov. 26 & 27, Dec. 3 & 4
Located in West River
Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
More information here.
Payne Christmas Trees & Holiday Market
Pick out your pre-cut Christmas tree and shop for all your holiday decorations! Plus, warm up with some hot chocolate or apple cider, grab a bite to eat and introduce yourself to Santa.
Open Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 (Closed Thanksgiving)
Located in Elkidge
Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information here.
Virginia
Almost Heavenly Christmas Trees
Not only can you get your Christmas tree here, but you can also find all the decorations you'll need as well from wreaths to lights to stands and more. Plus, Almost Heavenly will deliver, set up and remove your tree for you.
Open Dec. 2 through Dec. 11
Three events: North Ridge Community Tree Sale, Friends of the National Arboretum Tree Sale and National Landing Pop Up
Various hours
More information here.
Christmas at Krop's
Choose your tree, pick out decorations and fill up your fireplace all in one place. Krop's has multiple varieties of pre-cut Christmas trees ranging in size from 5 to 14 feet with delivery available. They also sell poinsettias, wreaths, roping, ornaments, lights, tree stands, seasoned firewood and more. Plus, stop by their new store with antiques, furniture, collectibles and more, or play a round of disc golf.
Open daily
Located in Great Falls
Hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
More information here.
Evergreen Acres
Pick out your favorite tree and have everything provided for you to cut it down. Your tree will be priced by size, and you can enjoy free cider while the Evergreen Acres team shakes and bales your tree. Plus, stop by the Cedar Run Brewery on-site!
Open Dec. 3 through Dec. 11
Located in Nokesville
Various hours
More information here.