Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families.

D.C.

The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot

Find your perfect Christmas tree and help give back to the community at the same time. Sales from this Christmas tree lot will benefit The h3 Project, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and human trafficking.

Open starting Nov. 27

Located at Wunder Garten

Various hours

More information here.

John Eaton Christmas Tree Sale

Buy a Christmas tree and support a local school's music and art programs. Plus, stop by during the Wintermarkt for a raffle, holiday crafts, make-your-own snowglobes, snacks and more.

Open Dec. 2 through Dec. 4

Located at Eaton Elementary School

Various hours

More information here.

Dan and Bryan Trees

Despite its new name, this business has been selling trees to the community since the late 1960s, formerly as Sundback Trees. They were even chosen to provide the White House Christmas Tree in 2009.

Open Nov. 26 until sold out

Three locations: Church of the Annunciation (D.C.), Wisconsin Avenue and Davidson Drive (Maryland) and Knott Road (West Virginia)

Various hours

More information here.

Christmas Tree Lot at The Salt Line

Pick up a Christmas tree and enjoy food and drink specials before or after you shop. All proceeds go directly to the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation that aids in the recovery of injured firefighters and burn patients. Plus, every tree purchase comes with a free cocktail!

Open starting Nov. 25

Located at Dock 79

Various hours

More information here.

Maryland

North Star Christmas Trees

Find your perfect Christmas tree along with all the wreaths, greenery and stands needed as well. North Star will also deliver and set up your tree for you. Multiple varieties of trees are available from Douglas Fir to Fraser Fir to White Pine.

Open Nov. 25 through Dec. 24

Two locations: Beltsville and Chevy Chase

Various hours

More information here.

Leonnig Farm

Pick out your favorite tree and watch it be cut down just for you. The farm offers Blue Spruce, Concolor Fir, White Pine, Scotch Pine and Norway Spruce.

Open Saturdays and Sundays

Located in Landover

Hours are 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

More information here.

Linden Hill Christmas Tree Farm

Enjoy cider, hot chocolate, hot dogs and more while you search for your perfect tree. White Pines, Norway Spruces, Douglas Firs and more will be available for cutting, in addition to "Charlie Brown" trees.

Open Nov. 25 until sold out

Located in Upper Marlboro

Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

More information here.

Holiday Memories Farm

Cut your own Christmas tree or choose a pre-cut one, and pick up some fresh free-range eggs while you're at it! Plus, check out the brand-new gingerbread house the team is debuting this year.

Open Nov. 26 & 27, Dec. 3 & 4

Located in West River

Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More information here.

Payne Christmas Trees & Holiday Market

Pick out your pre-cut Christmas tree and shop for all your holiday decorations! Plus, warm up with some hot chocolate or apple cider, grab a bite to eat and introduce yourself to Santa.

Open Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 (Closed Thanksgiving)

Located in Elkidge

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information here.

Virginia

Almost Heavenly Christmas Trees

Not only can you get your Christmas tree here, but you can also find all the decorations you'll need as well from wreaths to lights to stands and more. Plus, Almost Heavenly will deliver, set up and remove your tree for you.

Open Dec. 2 through Dec. 11

Three events: North Ridge Community Tree Sale, Friends of the National Arboretum Tree Sale and National Landing Pop Up

Various hours

More information here.

Christmas at Krop's

Choose your tree, pick out decorations and fill up your fireplace all in one place. Krop's has multiple varieties of pre-cut Christmas trees ranging in size from 5 to 14 feet with delivery available. They also sell poinsettias, wreaths, roping, ornaments, lights, tree stands, seasoned firewood and more. Plus, stop by their new store with antiques, furniture, collectibles and more, or play a round of disc golf.

Open daily

Located in Great Falls

Hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

More information here.

Evergreen Acres

Pick out your favorite tree and have everything provided for you to cut it down. Your tree will be priced by size, and you can enjoy free cider while the Evergreen Acres team shakes and bales your tree. Plus, stop by the Cedar Run Brewery on-site!

Open Dec. 3 through Dec. 11

Located in Nokesville

Various hours

More information here.