How much bigger is a supermoon, really?

Impressive video from the mountains of Colorado shows the difference in sizes when the moon appears at its largest – and smallest – from Earth.

Barry Stevenson captured the supermoon in August 2023, then went back to the same location in late February for the micromoon, he told Storyful.

The side-by-side comparison shows the visible difference in size and brightness between the two.

RELATED: 'Martians wanted': NASA seeking applicants to live in year-long Mars simulator

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, also known as perigee, at the same time the moon is full, according to NASA.

(EDITORS NOTE: Image taken with double exposure) A super moon rises over a tower on August 1, 2023 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

When the full moon aligns with perigee, it’s a bit brighter and bigger than a typical full moon, hence the term supermoon.

RELATED: How to watch the total solar eclipse with NASA

About a fourth of full moons are supermoons. NASA says there are typically about three to four of them a year.

What is a micromoon?

When the moon’s orbit is farthest from Earth, called apogee, at the same time the moon is full, it’s called a micromoon. When this happens, the moon appears a bit smaller and dimmer than normal because it’s so far away.

Side-by-side of micromoon and supermoon (Barry Stevenson via Storyful)

February’s full moon was known as the snow moon, but it was also a micromoon. It’s the only one of 2024.

When is the next supermoon?

There are four supermoons to look forward to in 2024, according to EarthSky.org, and they’ll happen four months in a row:

Aug. 19

Sep. 17

Oct. 17

Nov. 15

Other full moons in 2024 include: