What is the world's best airline? Top carriers for 2022 ranked, according to report

As the world’s airlines see demand recovering from pandemic lows over the past couple of years, which carriers rank among the best in the world for 2022?

AirlineRatings.com, an aviation safety and product rating website, has shared its annual round-up of the top airlines, based on a number of factors — including the company’s safety and product ratings, passenger reviews, fleet age, profitability, and environmental commitment.

Qatar Airways was named its "Airline of the Year" for 2022, nudging out Air New Zealand (#2), Etihad Airways (#3) and Korean Air (#4), and Singapore Airlines (#5) for the top spot.

Qantas (#6), Virgin Australia (#7), EVA Air (#8), Turkish Airlines (#9), and All Nippon Airways (#10) rounded out the top 10.

The U.S.-based JetBlue, Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines also made the top 20.

Qatar Airways recognized for keeping ‘critical long-haul air routes open during COVID-19'

FILE - Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying, landing, and taxiing at the Belgian capital, Brussels Airport Zaventem BRU in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 30, 2022

Qatar Airways won the top spot for its innovation and product, as well as its commitment to continuing "critical long-haul air routes" during the pandemic. The carrier also won the Excellence in Long Haul - Middle East/Africa award and the Best Business Class award.

"The airline has a host of industry firsts," AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. "First to complete (International Air Transport Association)‘s important IOSA safety audit and first to be fully COVID audited and compliant by both AirlineRatings and Skytrax."

Air New Zealand, which ranked second, also was awarded Best Airline in the Pacific, Best Premium Economy, and Best Economy.

Singapore Airlines also won the Best First Class award for its unique suites and the Best Lounges award.

"The six Suites in this stylish cabin at the front of the upper deck of the airline’s flagship Airbus A380s are designed to be the equivalent of small hotel rooms," AirlineRatings.com said of Singapore Airlines.

Virgin Australia won the award for Best Cabin Crew, while Emirates was awarded Best Inflight Entertainment.

Among the U.S.-based carriers, JetBlue won an award for Excellence in Long Haul travel for the Americas, along with Turkish Airlines (Europe), Korean Air (Asia), Air New Zealand (Pacific) and Qatar Airways (Middle-East/Africa).

The Best Low-Cost Airline award also went to the U.S.-based Southwest (Americas), Easyjet (Europe) and Jetstar (Asia/Pacific) and Fly Dubai (Middle-East).

The top 20 airlines for 2022, according to AirlineRatings.com

1. Qatar Airways

2. Air New Zealand

3. Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Qantas

7. Virgin Australia

8. EVA Air

9. Turkish Airlines

10. All Nippon Airways

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Virgin Atlantic

13. Japan Air Lines

14. JetBlue

15. Finnair

16. Emirates

17. Hawaiian

18. Air France/KLM

19. Alaska Airlines

20. British Airways

This story was reported from Cincinnati.