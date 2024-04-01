Thunderstorms delay White House Easter Egg Roll Monday; ‘EGGucation’ theme celebrates learning

Cool temperatures and wet weather will greet the 40,000 expected visitors to the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. The groups were originally scheduled to be welcomed onto the grounds of the White House beginning at 7 a.m. but thunderstorms and lightning pushed back start times.

Showers and some possible thunderstorms will move across the Washington, D.C. region into the afternoon. The rain becomes more isolated as the afternoon continues. High temperatures will be in the low-60s .The festivities are expected to run through 7 p.m.

Wet weather for White House Easter Egg Roll Monday

Monday’s "EGG-ucation"-themed Easter Egg Roll is the work of first lady Jill Biden, a teacher for more than 30 years. Despite the rain, the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse have been transformed into a school community with fun learning activities for young visitors.

Stations have been set up to help teach children about healthy eating, exercise, and farming. A large schoolhouse will also feature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics activities, like building circuit-breakers and simulating fossil digs.

The day will also feature traditional fun like an Easter egg hunt and egg roll where wooden spoons are used to roll colorful eggs in a race across the South Lawn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report