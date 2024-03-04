WATCH: Thieves caught on camera stealing over $36,000 worth of merchandise at Moncler

D.C. police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people suspected of robbing the Moncler store in D.C.

MPD released surveillance video of the theft which occurred on January 18 around 2:15 p.m.

According to the police report, three suspects entered the Moncler store on Palmer Alley NW and grabbed multiple coats and shirts, stuffing them into black bags before leaving the store without paying. The items totaled $36,545 worth of merchandise.

Officials say the three fled in a gray Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.