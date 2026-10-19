Teacher accused of assaulting 7-year-old student in Prince William County

The Brief Shaanan Burrell of Woodbridge is accused of assault and battery, according to Prince William County police. They said Burrell assaulted a 7-year-old boy in class at Prince William Academy. Officials with Prince William Academy said that Burrell's employment was immediately terminated.



A Prince William County teacher is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old student.

What we know:

According to authorities, teacher Shaanan Burrell is charged with assault and battery. They said the incident happened in class at Prince William Academy on October 13 at about 12:40 pm.

Burrell is accused of assaulting the 7-year-old victim, who police said went home and told his parents. The parents then notified the school, and officials promptly called police.

"The student reported that the suspect basically placed him over his shoulder, and in the process, the student fell, hit his head. He also, the suspect, grabbed his wrist. That caused him pain as well," explained Prince William County Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Erin Noble. "It’s very concerning to us, and we always take these sorts of reports seriously. Thankfully, our officers conducted a thorough investigation, like I said, the school notified us very quickly when they heard what had happened, and we were able to bring this case to a quick and successful resolution."

What they're saying:

Prince William Academy Executive Director Guye Turner sent FOX 5 a statement, reading:

"Student safety is paramount at Prince William Academy. Our child-safety standards are clear: conduct that compromises a student’s safety is prohibited and unacceptable.

When we received a report concerning a staff member’s interaction with a student, we immediately terminated the individual’s employment and notified the affected family. We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so.

Because this matter involves a student and an ongoing law-enforcement matter, we cannot comment on the specific circumstances or investigation. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of every student."

The other side:

Police said Burrell has been released on his own recognizance.

FOX 5 attempted to reach Burrell for comment, but efforts were not immediately successful.