Washington Commanders head into season opener against Philadelphia Eagles

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The Brief The Washington Commanders are preparing to kick off the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head Coach Dan Quinn shared good news about the team's injury report. Despite a negative outlook, Commanders fans remain hopeful about the season.



With game one just two days away, the Washington Commanders are preparing to kick off their season in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4:25 p.m.

What we know:

Heading into the matchup, Head Coach Dan Quinn delivered positive news about the team's crowded injury report, announcing on Friday that everyone not currently on injured reserve is cleared to play.

"Good news on the injury front, that all those guys, they’re cleared," Quinn said, with David Blough adding that the team will be ready to compete.

Despite the healthy roster, national outlets remain skeptical about the team's prospects this season:

NFL.com Power Rankings: Places the Commanders near the bottom at 31 out of 32 teams.

Low Win Projections: Some predictions estimate the team winning just three games, with media outlets like Too Deep Zone openly questioning their outlook.

The Athletic’s NFL "Hope-O-Meter": Ranks fan confidence low relative to the rest of the league.

Fans react

What they're saying:

Commanders fans, however, are pushing back against the pessimistic forecasts. Speaking near Northwest Stadium in Landover on Friday evening, local supporters dismissed the low rankings, calling predictions of a three-win season "BS" and labeling the ranking of 31st overall "far-fetched" and "fake news."

"They always put us at the bottom. Even 2024, we was at the bottom. So, we used to it," said fan Derek Garrett.

Other fans are embracing the underdog narrative as motivation heading into the season opener.

Fan Charlie Young noted, "We love the hate. Because we thrive on that. The more you hate, the more we gone appreciate."

The Commanders will face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on FOX 5.