Washington Capitals star Zdeno Chara’s hockey sticks accidentally sent to New Jersey man's home

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington Capitals
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Thousands of dollars worth of hockey sticks intended for Washington Capitals star Zdeno Chara ended up at the home of a New Jersey man earlier this week.

Ariel Ben-Abraham says he opened a shipping box from China on Monday only to find 18 hockey sticks inside.

He tells FOX 5 he was even more surprised when he realized who they belonged to.

"Initially, I just thought it was practice sticks for players, ya know? I didn't think it was anything that crazy. But then, I noticed it says 'Chara 33' right there on all of them – and I was like, 'Wait, I think there might be something here, ya know?'" laughed Ben-Abraham.

FOX 5 reached out to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and received the following statement from a spokesperson: 

"My understanding is that there was a mix-up between the manufacturer and the shipping company and it's being resolved."

Ben-Abraham says he has been in contact with the equipment company and says he will send all of the sticks back.

