Washington Capitals star Zdeno Chara’s hockey sticks accidentally sent to New Jersey man's home

Thousands of dollars worth of hockey sticks intended for Washington Capitals star Zdeno Chara ended up at the home of a New Jersey man earlier this week.

Ariel Ben-Abraham says he opened a shipping box from China on Monday only to find 18 hockey sticks inside.

He tells FOX 5 he was even more surprised when he realized who they belonged to.

"Initially, I just thought it was practice sticks for players, ya know? I didn't think it was anything that crazy. But then, I noticed it says 'Chara 33' right there on all of them – and I was like, 'Wait, I think there might be something here, ya know?'" laughed Ben-Abraham.

FOX 5 reached out to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and received the following statement from a spokesperson:

"My understanding is that there was a mix-up between the manufacturer and the shipping company and it's being resolved."

Ben-Abraham says he has been in contact with the equipment company and says he will send all of the sticks back.

(Courtesy of Ariel Ben-Abraham)