Wanted man tased after trying to disarm St. Mary's County deputy during arrest

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was tased after assaulting three St. Mary’s County Sheriff's deputies who were trying to take him into custody over the weekend. 

Just after 10:30 p.m. on July 22, police attempted to take Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores into custody for multiple open arrest warrants

Flores resisted arrest, assaulting three deputies. He also attempted to disarm a deputy during the course of the arrest. Eventually, one of the deputies had to use a taser to take Flores into custody. 

He was arrested and now faces several charges. They include: 

  • Attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer
  • Three counts of second-degree assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Property destruction less than $1,000
  • Failure to comply with a peace order (warrant)
  • Property destruction less than $1,000 (warrant)
  • Harassment: Race/Religion/Person/Group (warrant)


 