Wanted man tased after trying to disarm St. Mary's County deputy during arrest

A man was tased after assaulting three St. Mary’s County Sheriff's deputies who were trying to take him into custody over the weekend.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on July 22, police attempted to take Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores into custody for multiple open arrest warrants.

Flores resisted arrest, assaulting three deputies. He also attempted to disarm a deputy during the course of the arrest. Eventually, one of the deputies had to use a taser to take Flores into custody.

He was arrested and now faces several charges. They include:

Attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer

Three counts of second-degree assault

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Property destruction less than $1,000

Failure to comply with a peace order (warrant)

Property destruction less than $1,000 (warrant)

Harassment: Race/Religion/Person/Group (warrant)



