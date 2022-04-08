Walt Whitman HS student found with pellet gun at school: police

An air soft pellet gun was confiscated from a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, according to police.

Montgomery County Police say the student is being disciplined by the school and does not face criminal charges.

School officials say they were alerted to the pellet gun by another Whitman student, and they immediately took action to confiscate it.

The school sent out a letter to the community about the incident.

It reads in part:

"The possession of a weapon or weapon facsimile in the Montgomery County Public Schools is strictly prohibited. Students who engage in behavior that threatens the safety of our school community will be subject to serious disciplinary action in accordance with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. If you have any questions concerning this incident you may call the school office at 240-740-4800."