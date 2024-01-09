Waldorf woman facing charges for body slamming 7-year-old, assaulting officers

A Waldorf woman has been charged with child abuse and assaulting police officers after she allegedly body-slammed her own child.

On the morning of Jan. 8, at an urgent care facility parking lot, witnesses told detectives from the Charles County Sheriff's Office that the mother lifted her 7-year-old child above her head and hurled the child onto the asphalt.

The sheriff's office said that quick-thinking bystanders intervened and rescued the child from further harm by placing them in a car for safety. When officers arrived at the facility, they said the mom was acting combative. However, they still managed to de-escalate the situation while ensuring the child received immediate medical attention for the severe head trauma they suffered.

The situation escalated when the officers attempted to arrest the woman. That's when the police report states she bit three of the officers.

After the struggle, the sheriff's office said she was subdued and taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

The child, suffering from severe head injuries, was also transported to a hospital for urgent care.

In an effort to protect the child’s identity, authorities have withheld the mother's name from the public.

The woman now faces serious charges, including first-degree child abuse causing serious physical injuries, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.