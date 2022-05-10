Volleyball coach used Snapshot to exchange explicit photos of underage girls in Carroll Co.: police

A Carroll County high school volleyball coach was arrested and faces child pornography charges after authorities say he sent and received explicit photos of underage girls online while posing as a high school aged boy.

Investigators say Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 32, of Taneytown used Snapchat between April 2021 and October 2021 to exchange child pornography files of underage females using usernames like volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025 and laxguy2323.

Police say Frock is a long-term substitute and head Varsity Volleyball Coach at Westminster High School in Carroll County. They say he may be or have been associated with other schools and athletic businesses in the Baltimore region.

Authorities say Frock contacted over 1,000 Snapchat users are working with school officials to determine if he may have had inappropriate contact with any additional student victims.

Anyone who believes their child was a victim of Frock should contact the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.

Frock faces four counts of inducing a minor to produce child pornography, four counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of knowingly soliciting child pornography, and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation is continuing at this time.