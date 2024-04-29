Virginia's public college tuition costs have surged, study says

The cost of college tuition in Virginia has surged over the last eight years, according to a new study.

GOBankingRates looked into how much college costs have risen in each state. To do so it analyzed each state’s average college tuition costs for each school year starting with 2013-2014 through 2021-2022.

Virginia ranked as one of the states with the largest increase in cost for public colleges over the last eight years.

According to the study, the average tuition cost in 2013 for a public college in Virginia was $19,845. In 2022, that number jumped to $26,507.

Virginia ranks behind Alaska, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont for the largest eight-year change for public colleges.

When it comes to private institutions, Iowa, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont saw the largest increase in cost since 2013.