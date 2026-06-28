Virginia woman charged with murder in 2025 death of infant son in DC

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The Brief In August 2025, 11-month-old Jacari Mills died from blunt force trauma after being found unresponsive at a Northeast Washington, D.C. residence. On June 11, 2026, the child's mother, 32-year-old Aniqua Kristinia Mills, was apprehended in Newport News, Virginia. Mills was extradited to D.C. on June 26 and charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Cruelty to Children.



Nearly a year after the death of an 11-month-old boy, the child's mother has been arrested and extradited to the District to face murder charges.

What we know:

Aniqua Kristinia Mills, 32, was charged on Friday with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Cruelty to Children in connection with the death of her son, Jacari Mills.

The backstory:

On August 2, 2025, DC police found 11-month-old Jacari Mills unconscious and unresponsive when responding to an emergency call on the 1500 block of F Street.

The infant was rushed to a local hospital, where he died several days later on August 10, 2025. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, classifying the manner of death as a homicide.

On June 11, 2026, Aniqua Kristinia Mills was apprehended in Virginia. She remained in custody until her extradition to Washington, D.C., on June 26, where she now awaits trial.