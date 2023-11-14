Virginia teens bring unloaded flare and BB guns to Smarts Middle School

Loudoun County Public School Officials at Smart’s Mill Middle School conducted an administrative search after receiving a tip that a student was possibly carrying a weapon.

Unloaded flare and BB gun found at Smarts Middle School

School administration located an unloaded flare gun and a BB gun in a student’s belongings on Tuesday, November 14, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say the School Resource Officer is obtaining charges against two juveniles for carrying a concealed weapon as it relates to the possession of the flare gun.



The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.