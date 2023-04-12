Virginia researchers using dogs to help sniff out invasive spotted lanternflies

article

Researchers in Virginia are experimenting with a new approach in the fight against the invasive spotted lanternfly with the help of some furry friends.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has given Virginia Tech researchers a $475,000 grant to study the viability of using dogs to sniff out spotted lanternfly eggs.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species affecting communities across the country. They prey upon 70-plus host plant species, causing chaos in many states where agricultural and forestry industries are essential to the economy.

Their eggs are very small and often laid on the underside of plants. As they develop into adults, the flies start feeding on the plants and stealing their nutrients. What they don’t digest, they discharge on the leaves of the plant, inviting another issue: mold.

So far, researchers have seen some positive results with dogs recognizing the scent and being able to spot the eggs in crops.

Researchers say as the dogs master spotted lanternfly detection, the research group will be challenging them to detect additional harmful predators.

