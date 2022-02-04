Virginia pastor charged with multiple sex offenses

A former Virginia pastor has been charged with multiple sex offenses.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Sung Woo Hong – known as "Pastor Sam" at the Pilgrim Community Church in Burke – committed several sexual assaults inside a secluded office in the church between 2016 and 2019.

The 37-year-old South Korean native served as an intern pastor at the church from 2015 to 2018.

Hong was assigned as the pastor of youth activities and taught the church’s youth band in 2018, according to police records.

After Hong stopped working with the church in 2019, authorities say he returned to South Korea.

Detectives from Fairfax County's Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad began their investigation into Hong's alleged behavior in August 2021, after a juvenile victim came forward accusing the pastor of sexual contact.

During the investigation, an additional victim was identified. In October 2021, detectives obtained three warrants for aggravated sexual battery.

Fairfax County Police is now working with Federal and South Korean authorities to bring Hong in to custody and extradite him to Fairfax County to face the charges.

Detectives are also concerned there may be additional victims. They are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Hong had inappropriate contact with them or their child to please call the Major Crimes Bureau.

