Virginia measles outbreak: 10 new cases in Buckingham County confirmed

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The Brief Virginia health officials have identified 10 more measles cases connected to an ongoing outbreak. Ninety-eight cases have been confirmed in connection with an outbreak in Buckingham County since May 13.



The Virginia Department of Health reported 10 more cases of measles in Buckingham County Tuesday, with the total number of cases associated with the outbreak nearing 100.

What we know:

The 10 new cases have all been confirmed since the department's last update on June 11. All 10 cases are associated with the ongoing outbreak in Buckingham County, which officials confirmed back on May 13.

What we don't know:

State health officials tracking the outbreak say they have not yet identified any potential public exposure locations.

By the numbers:

As of Tuesday, June 16, officials have identified 98 cases connected to the Buckingham County outbreak, and 121 cases statewide in 2026.

Why you should care:

Measles is highly contagious, and can spread through coughing and sneezing, according to VDH. Officials say vaccination is the best protection, and that anyone in or who plans to visit Buckingham County should talk to their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.

For those who aren't vaccinated, VDH recommends avoiding large or crowded events.

What they're saying:

"While we continue to identify additional cases associated with the Buckingham County outbreak, VDH and our local partners are working aggressively to limit further spread through case investigation, contact tracing, community outreach, and vaccination efforts," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb.

What you can do:

The full Virginia Department of Health measles dashboard can be found here.