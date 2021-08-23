Virginia, Maryland school systems among nation’s top 10, according to study
WASHINGTON - Virginia and Maryland are among country’s top 10 school systems, according to a recent study.
According to Wallethub, Virginia ranked number four on the list, while Maryland was ranked number six.
The District registered a No. 37 ranking.
Massachusetts ranked No. 1 on the list, while New Mexico was at the bottom of the list at No. 51.
The study incorporated two primary categories – quality and safety.
‘Quality’ integrated test scores, graduation rates, and third-party evaluations.
The "safety" category included evaluations for COVID-19 response – such as digital learning options – as well as evaluations for criminal activity in and around the states’ schools.
D.C. ranked among the lowest, according to the study, in a number of categories, including math and reading test scores, as well as median SAT scores.
