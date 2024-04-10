Virginia man stabs woman to death in Prince George's County

An Alexandria man has been charged in connection with a fatal domestic-related stabbing in Lanham.

The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Derr of Alexandria, Virginia. He’s charged with the murder of 47-year-old Wendolyn McKoy of Lanham. The suspect and victim were in a prior relationship.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Lanteen Street for a reported stabbing on April 9, around 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located McKoy inside of her home suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Derr fatally stabbed McKoy during an argument. Following the stabbing, he fled the scene. Officials located Derr several hours later in Washington, D.C., where he remains pending extradition to Prince George’s County. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.