The Brief Police say drivers scattered as officers broke up a meet with more than 100 vehicles. An officer stopped Jaylynn Barino and recovered a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun. Barino is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, a loaded handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.



The trial of a Virginia man arrested after a massive illegal car meet in Gaithersburg last month is set to begin Monday.

Police say they found a loaded gun in 21‑year‑old Jaylynn Barino’s car and that he was not legally allowed to possess it. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said Barino is not accused of firing the weapon or organizing the Gaithersburg meet‑up, but authorities say his case underscores how quickly these gatherings can become dangerous. He is expected to go before a judge later Monday morning.

Virginia man in court after illegal car meet in Gaithersburg

His arrest came as police were breaking up a meet involving more than 100 vehicles at the Metropolitan Grove MARC station just before 4 a.m. on August 1. As officers moved in, police say drivers scattered into nearby neighborhoods.

An officer stopped Barino after allegedly seeing him commit several traffic violations. During the stop, police say Barino told the officer he had a loaded gun in the car. Police say they recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber. Authorities say Barino was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.

Virginia man in court after illegal car meet in Gaithersburg

The same weekend Barino was arrested in Montgomery County, a 16‑year‑old boy was shot and killed at a car meet‑up in Prince William County, and a woman was shot while fleeing another meet‑up in Prince George’s County. Police do not believe the three incidents were connected.

Barino has been held without bond ahead of Monday’s trial, which begins at 8:30 a.m.