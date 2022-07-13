Flash flooding sweeps homes off foundations in rural Virginia; dozens reported missing

article

Swift water rescue crews are searching for dozens of people in the rural mountainous region of western Virginia after storms dumped more than half a foot of rain over Tuesday evening.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and local rescue crews are going door-to-door in the area around Pilgrims Knob in search for flooding victims.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said as many as 40 people were missing, but crews have not been able to make contact with all the residents in the impacted zone.

Officials said landslides have closed access to many roadways, making access difficult.

A witness told FOX Weather that homes were swept more than 300 feet off foundations, and travel was nearly impossible in the region.

An emergency shelter has been set up at a local elementary school for flood victims to reunite with loved ones.

A hotline has been set up for residents to report missing family members. The phone number is 1-833-748-1424.

Radar estimates as much as 8" inches of rain fell on Tuesday in western Virginia. (FOX Weather)

Thousands of customers were without power in the region, and officials urged residents to boil water for consumption uses.

So far, there have been no reported fatalities, but officials say search and rescue crews are a long way from completing their operation.

