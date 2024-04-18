VIDEO: Suspect sprays fire extinguisher at employees during 2 robberies in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a robbery suspect targeting convenience stores in D.C.

According to police, the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at an employee before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing the scene. This incident took place on April 18, around 9:15 a.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, and began spraying a fire extinguisher at the victims. The suspect took the cash register drawer and fled the scene. This incident occurred on Wednesday, April 17, at approximately 12:46 a.m.,

The suspect has been described as a Black man, 6' 0", wearing a black jacket, black pants, a green mask, and carrying a large blue bag.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.