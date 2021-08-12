Video: Silver Spring lightning strike caught on camera

A lightning strike in Silver Spring was caught on camera Wednesday as severe weather hammered the D.C. area.

A Penwood Road resident provided FOX 5 with the video from her Nest camera.

Severe thunderstorms have pummeled the D.C. region throughout the week – felling tree, sparking fires, and prompting power outages in some areas.

