Video: Silver Spring lightning strike caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A lightning strike in Silver Spring was caught on camera Wednesday as severe weather hammered the D.C. area.
A Penwood Road resident provided FOX 5 with the video from her Nest camera.
Severe thunderstorms have pummeled the D.C. region throughout the week – felling tree, sparking fires, and prompting power outages in some areas.