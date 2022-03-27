Video shows car running into Northwest DC store

Video shows a car crashing into a store in Georgetown.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pictures of the crash show that the store is a nail salon.

DC Fire and EMS official say the crash only caused cosmetic damage to the building, including knocking out the store's front window.

No injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Fire officials have not said what caused the crash.