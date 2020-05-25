Video shows alleged attack on 2 DC cops at Southeast playground

A suspect is in custody after an alleged attack on two D.C. police officers who were responding to large gathering on a basketball court in Southeast was caught on camera.

According to police, the officers were attacked after they asked 30-year-old Clay Wendell to leave the basketball court amid a gathering of approximately 50 people at Randle Highlands Elementary School.

They say Wendell struck one officer in the face and then tried to punch another before refusing handcuffs and running away.

After police caught up with Wendell, they charged him with assault on a police officer, unlawful entry, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice.

Police did not cite anyone for violating the District’s stay-at-home orders.

