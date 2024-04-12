Authorities have released images and video they say show the suspects who detectives believe shot and killed a Prince George's County garbage collector.

Police say 30-year-old Idongesit Udosen of Lanham was shot around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 on Greenvale Parkway in the Riverdale area while working his job with a trash removal company.

When officers arrived, they found Udosen in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Video, images show suspects in murder of Prince George's County garbage collector: police (Prince George's County Police Department)

Investigators released video of the suspects seen driving what appears to be a gray Kia sedan in the area prior to the murder. When the trash truck arrives at the scene, video shows two suspects exit the vehicle and shoot Udosen. They then drove off in the car.

Officers are still working to identify the suspects and determine a motive. Preliminarily, they say they do not believe the murder was a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.