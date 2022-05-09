Video captures hit-and-run suspect who struck biker in Prince George's County

Video of a suspect who struck a bicyclist and left the scene of the accident has been released as the Colmar Manor Police Department investigates the hit-and-run.

The accident occurred on April 22 around 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Bladensburg Road and 41st Avenue in Colmar Manor, Maryland.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound on Bladensburg Road near 41st Avenue. A vehicle traveling south on Bladensburg Road made a left turn into the path of the bicyclist and the two collided.

PHOTO: Colmar Manor Police Department

PHOTO: Colmar Manor Police Department

The striking vehicle left the scene. The bicyclist suffered several broken bones but is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Colmar Manor Police Department at 301-779-5491.