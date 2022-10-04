Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring

Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video.

Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday just before 6 p.m. where they found a man bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Nearby, officers say 24-year-old Marcus Elijah Conway from Hyattsville, was being held down by a group of witnesses who told police about the alleged attack.

Witnesses say Conway was on the ground struggling with the victim when the man appeared to go limp. They say Conway pointed a revolver at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger – but the gun misfired.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Montgomery County Department Of Police

At that point, video released by police shows a bystander rush Conway and land a flying kick to his head. A woman rushes in and both grab Conway – disarming him and pinning him to the ground. Additional witnesses jumped in and were able to hold Conway until police arrived.

Officers say they found a weapon nearby with a live round in the chamber. Conway was arrested and has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is being held without bond.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says a GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 240-773-6870.