Vandal who damaged 2 PG County libraries with anti-LGBTQ graffiti charged with multiple hate crimes

article

A Takoma Park man has been charged with multiple hate crimes after he admitted to vandalizing two Prince George's County libraries with anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti last week.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department arrested 30-year-old Charles Sutherland on Wednesday. Sutherland works as a media specialist at Carole Highlands Elementary School and Northview Elementary School, according to Prince George's County Public Schools. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The preliminary investigation police say revealed Sutherland spray-painted the word "groomer" on the exteriors of both the Greenbelt Branch and New Carrollton Branch libraries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say the vandalism at the Greenbelt location occurred on June 4, and the branch in New Carrollton was spray-painted on June 9.

In addition to being charged with several hate crimes, Sutherland is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property for defacing the building.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

PGCMLS vehemently condemns the defacement of its libraries and is cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation into the possible hate crime takes place. The Library will not waver in its committment to maintaining welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ customers and their allies. The Library is nationally recognized for its outreach and programs in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion through staff leadership and partnerships with a wide range of local government and non-profit partners.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

In a statement, the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System said it "vehemently condemns the defacement of its libraries and is cooperating with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation into the possible hate crime takes place. The Library will not waver in its commitment to maintaining welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ customers and their allies. The Library is nationally recognized for its outreach and programs in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion through staff leadership and partnerships with a wide range of local government and non-profit partners."

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy also released the following statement on the matter:

"The Prince George’s County Police have charged a man with multiple hate crimes and destruction of property and have accused him of writing homophobic slurs on two libraries.

I cannot comment directly on this specific case since it is still under review. However, I will say as State’s Attorney and as a human being, I condemn all acts of violence, hate and discrimination. No one should be afraid, intimidated or harassed for living their truth and expressing who they are regardless of their race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion

Anyone who violates the right of another individual to live freely will be appropriately charged and prosecuted by my office.

I successfully fought in Annapolis to strengthen the hate crime law to ensure my prosecutors and others in Maryland have the tools to appropriately charge such crimes. In addition, I created the first-ever LGBTQ Task Force in the State’s Attorney’s Office to assist with issues of concern with individuals in that community.

My office supports justice for all people and will not tolerate actions of hate. It is especially paramount during Pride Month to share this message of equality and acceptance of all human beings."

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Sutherland to call 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.