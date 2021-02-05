Vaccines may not be available for Montgomery County Public Schools staff for up to 5 weeks: health officials

Montgomery County Public Schools teachers and staff might have to wait a little while longer to get vaccinated, according to county health officials.

In a letter sent out on Friday, MCPS said that the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) estimates that vaccines will not be available for MCPS staff for up to five weeks as the demand for vaccinations far exceeds the currently available supply.

READ MORE: Montgomery County Public Schools moving toward school reopening, possibly by March 1

DHHS is now continuing its vaccination administration for Phase 1B, which prioritizes county residents who are 75 years of age and older.

"Please note that MCPS staff may choose to be vaccinated using a different provider, process, or location than what MCPS is coordinating with DHHS, Johns Hopkins Medicine, or others. However, MCPS will not manage private arrangements scheduled by staff. MCPS is committed to ensuring all staff has the opportunity to be vaccinated as supply becomes available," MCPS officials said in the letter.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

An initial 4,500 vaccinations that were offered to MCPS by John Hopkins Medicine were prioritized for staff in the first phase of the reopening plan.

"We will continue to sequence staff for these vaccination opportunities to match the phases of the return-to-school opening plan," said MCPS.