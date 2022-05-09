US COVID-19 deaths near 1 million; National Cathedral to honor lives lost with tolling of the bells

As the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the United States approaches one-million, the Washington National Cathedral will honor the lives lost with a special ceremony Monday.

At 6 p.m., the Cathedral will toll the Bourdon bell 1,000 times -- once for every 1,000 American COVID-19 deaths.

As of Monday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 995,023.

The Cathedral says all are welcome on the grounds to hear the bells toll. The event will be streamed online with a performance by the Cathedral Choristers.

Also Monday, a group made up of parents and pediatricians will rally at the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in support of approving COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the group Protect Their Future will rally at 12 p.m.

Moderna is seeking to be the first to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American and has asked the FDA to clear low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.