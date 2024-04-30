Jack Milton is 100 years old.

He was a pilot and served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

On Tuesday, there was a celebration at the University of Maryland Global Campus for a cherished alumni. Well, sort of.

In the mid-1960s, Milton took UMGC classes offered at the Pentagon. He had the requisite credits to get his diploma but never did. Duty called again, and Milton was sent to Vietnam.

For 58 years, it stuck with Milton that he never formally received his diploma.

"On my way to Southeast Asia, I had many thoughts about not being there to see my fellow graduates," Milton said.

UMGC honors 100-year-old WWII veteran with long-awaited graduation ceremony

After his military career ended, Milton and his wife, Samantha, made contributions to UMGC, particularly programs that benefited active military and veteran students.

Tuesday was a birthday celebration and an honoring of Milton’s generosity. But it was also a graduation, unbeknownst to Jack Milton.

UMGC President Gregory called it an honor.

"I hereby confer upon John L. Milton the degree of Bachelor of Arts with all the rights and privileges thereto and pertaining. Congratulations!" Fowler told Milton in front of a few dozen families and people who feel like family.

Milton was given a square cap, the diploma, took pictures, and did everything graduates do on their big day.

His just came a few dozen years later than he wanted.

"I’ve had many ceremonies throughout my life, fortunately, to celebrate many occasions, but this has to be the tops," Milton said, "I feel like this is the finale of a long journey in education, and again, I keep using the word appreciative, but I can’t think of any other word."