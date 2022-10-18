'Umbrella Man': FBI seeks to identify suspect in 2020 Minneapolis unrest

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The FBI is seeking the public's help identifying a man who became known as "Umbrella Man" during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. (FBI)

The FBI is still looking to identify "Umbrella Man," who was seen breaking windows on Lake Street in Minneapolis during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

In a news release on Tuesday, the FBI said it's seeking the public's help to identify the man, who on May 27, 2020, was breaking windows at AutoZone Auto Parts on Lake Street and vandalized the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct.

The man is described as being a white adult man who was carrying a black, opened umbrella, earning him the name "Umbrella Man" on social media during the unrest.

The FBI released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a black baseball cap with a "unique yellow logo" with the letters L M and Co, as well as a black shirt with a picture on the front of it.

Anyone with information about "Umbrella Man's" identity or about the case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online here.