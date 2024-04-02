Two women found shot, dead in Manassas apartment during welfare check

Two women were found inside a Manassas apartment by police during a welfare check, both appearing to have been shot.

Police responded to the Westgate Apartments and Townhomes located in the 8100 block of Porters Ridge Lane in Manassas to investigate a shooting on April 2 at 5:12 a.m.

According to police, both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. Police say a person of interest has been detained in Shenandoah County who is presumed to be connected to the incident. The parties involved are believed to be known to one another, and the incident does not appear to be random.

Police say no charges have been obtained at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police.