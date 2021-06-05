Expand / Collapse search

Two men killed in Saturday morning shooting in Prince George's County

By David Matthews
Police say two people are dead after a shooting Saturday morning in East Riverdale, Md. (Twitter/Prince George's County Police Dept.)

EAST RIVERDALE, Md. - Police say two men are dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Prince George's County.

Police say they responded around 8:40 a.m. near Hamilton Street and Edmonston Road in East Riverdale, Md.

They later found two men inside of a building suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced the men dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

FOX 5 is heading to the scene now.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.