Two men killed in Southeast DC double shooting

article

Two men are dead after a double shooting inside a residential building in Southeast D.C.

Police say they responded around 10:14 p.m. Saturday to the building in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

Officers found both victims dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Antuan Davis, of no fixed address, and 29-year-old Anthony Davis of Temple Hills, Md.

Police are offering $25,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.