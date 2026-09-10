TSA may allow full water bottles through airport security for some travelers

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The Brief The TSA is considering a rule change that would allow TSA PreCheck passengers to bring full water bottles through security checkpoints. The policy will debut in the coming months only at select airports. The standard 3.4-ounce limit still applies to all other carry-on liquids.



One of the most frustrating parts of the airport experience might become a thing of the past, at least for a select group of travelers.

What we know:

The Transportation Security Administration is considering allowing TSA PreCheck passengers to bring full water bottles through security checkpoints, according to reports.

A senior official told CBS News that the potential change would roll out in the coming months at select airports that are equipped with new technology that can distinguish water from other liquids.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release additional details, including which airports will be included in the new program, or a timeline for potential expansion to more airports.

What about other liquids?

Dig deeper:

Although full water bottles may make their way onto the security conveyor belt once again, airport security restrictions for other carry-on liquids remain with the 3.4-ounce limit still in effect.

The technology to scan full bottles of liquids does exist. However, the TSA reportedly lacks the funding to deploy it nationwide, even for just PreCheck lanes.