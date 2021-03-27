Trump may visit US-Mexico border region ‘soon,’ former aide says

article

Former President Donald Trump is "really concerned" about the migrant situation along the U.S.-Mexico border and may schedule a visit to the region, a former Trump aide said this week.

Jason Miller shared comments about Trump’s thinking during an appearance on the podcast of conservative talk show host Michael Berry.

"I could see him doing that soon," Miller said about a possible Trump visit to the border region, according to a recap of the conversation posted by Detroit radio station WJR. "Not immediately, but I could see a trip, some point in the future here, but it is something that [former] President Trump is really concerned about."

The former president hasn’t already toured the area since leaving office in January because he has wanted to give President Biden time to "fail on his own" on immigration issues, Miller claimed. (Trump last visited the region in January, shortly before leaving the presidency.)

Miller noted that Trump realizes that publicly criticizing Biden, if not done carefully, could give Biden the opportunity to complain that Trump was "making a scene" rather than driving home a political point.

"I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on their policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating," Miller told Berry, according to WJR.

In the same conversation, Miller referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Mrs. Open Borders," in response to reports that Biden had appointed Harris to lead his administration’s border efforts amid the surge in migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Miller worked as a communications strategist and political adviser for both of Trump’s presidential campaigns, in 2016 and 2020.

During a Thursday appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," Trump slammed Biden for ending construction of the border wall that had been central to Trump’s presidency, and for canceling the "Remain in Mexico" program that Trump claimed had helped the U.S. make progress on immigration issues.

Trump’s appearance on the show came after Biden held the first formal news conference of his presidency despite more than two months in office, where Biden insisted that migrant families "should all being going back" and that the U.S. was "in negotiations with Mexico," to make sure that happens soon.

Neither Biden nor Harris have visited the border region since taking office but members of the administration joined members of Congress in a visit to a facility in Texas on Wednesday.

On Friday, a group of U.S. senators that included Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said they toured what Cruz called "Biden cages" where some young migrants were being detained, calling the conditions "inhumane" and "unconscionable."

