Truck driver dies after getting hit by SUV crossing I-495

One man is dead after a crash on the beltway Wednesday evening.

Virginia State Police said the fatal collision happened just before 8 p.m. A tractor-trailer collided with a car on I-495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County.

As a result of the crash, the sedan was hurled onto the left shoulder of the express lanes. The driver of the tractor-trailer got out of his truck and was running across the highway toward the sedan when he was hit by an SUV traveling north, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team said it is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

