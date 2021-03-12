Travel lanes to reopen temporarily at Black Lives Matter Plaza starting this Sunday

This Sunday, some traffic will be able to return to Black Lives Matter Plaza in the nation’s capital.

DDOT officials announced Friday that it will implement temporary changes to the traffic patterns at Black Lives Matter Plaza, which is located near the White House on 16th Street NW between H Street NW and K Street NW.

One travel lane on 16th St. NW will be reopened in each direction on Sunday. Officials say northbound vehicles will be able to access 16th St. from H St. Meanwhile, southbound vehicles will be able to access 16th St. from K St.

"Black Lives Matter Plaza" in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

DDOT says drivers on I St. NW will be able to continue to travel west or make a right onto northbound 16th St. However, no left turns will be permitted from I St. to southbound 16th St.

In a news release, DDOT says the center of the plaza will continue to be designated for pedestrians and visitors who will be protected from traffic.

DDOT says this new traffic configuration will last from mid-March to mid-April.