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Trash truck fire halts traffic in Gaithersburg

By
Maryland
Published July 17, 2026 4:31 PM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 4:31 PM EDT
article

A trash truck fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, caused traffic Friday.

The Brief

    • The engine compartment of an empty trash truck caught fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland. 
    • The fire and emergency response caused road closures and traffic near Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive.
    • The truck driver was able to get out of the car and no injuries were reported. 

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A trash truck caught on fire Friday afternoon, causing traffic in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Rescue officials.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive for a reported large vehicle on fire around 2:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to find an empty trash truck with its engine compartment on fire. The driver was able to safely exit the car, and no injuries were reported.

A trash truck caught fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland. 

The fire caused road closures in the area for several hours. Around 3 p.m., fire crews began downsizing the scene. 

The Source: This information is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. 

MarylandMontgomery County