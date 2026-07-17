Trash truck fire halts traffic in Gaithersburg
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GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A trash truck caught on fire Friday afternoon, causing traffic in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Rescue officials.
What we know:
Fire crews were called to Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive for a reported large vehicle on fire around 2:15 p.m.
Crews arrived to find an empty trash truck with its engine compartment on fire. The driver was able to safely exit the car, and no injuries were reported.
A trash truck caught fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
The fire caused road closures in the area for several hours. Around 3 p.m., fire crews began downsizing the scene.
The Source: This information is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.