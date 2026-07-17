Trash truck fire halts traffic in Gaithersburg

article

The Brief The engine compartment of an empty trash truck caught fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The fire and emergency response caused road closures and traffic near Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive. The truck driver was able to get out of the car and no injuries were reported.



A trash truck caught on fire Friday afternoon, causing traffic in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Rescue officials.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive for a reported large vehicle on fire around 2:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to find an empty trash truck with its engine compartment on fire. The driver was able to safely exit the car, and no injuries were reported.

A trash truck caught fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The fire caused road closures in the area for several hours. Around 3 p.m., fire crews began downsizing the scene.