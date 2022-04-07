Transit police officer shoots knife-wielding suspect at Anacostia Station

Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Congress Heights and Navy Yard after a knife-wielding suspect was shot by a Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) officer.

Authorities say at approximately 8:40 p.m., an MTPD officer at Anacostia Station responded to a fight involving a stabbing at the station.

Based on the early reports, the male suspect allegedly came at the officer prompting the officer to discharge their service weapon and shoot the man. The male stabbing victim and suspect have been transported to local hospitals with critical injuries.

Shuttle busses are being provided for metro riders between Congress Heights and Navy Yard

The Metropolitan Police Department will be handling the investigation due to the officer-involved shooting.