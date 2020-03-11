Tractor trailer hauling metal overturns on I-66 in Fairfax County causing major delays

Major delays can be expected in northern Virginia after a tractor trailer hauling metal overturned Wednesday morning in the Dunn Loring area of Fairfax County.

VDOT Northern VA

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. along eastbound Interstate 66 on the ramp to the inner loop of Interstate 495. The ramp to the inner loop of I-495 from eastbound I- 66 is closed. The exits to both eastbound and westbound I-66 are closed.

Officials say the crash caused a hazmat situation after fuel spilled to the I-495 ramp to I-66 below. The crash also sent metal debris across the roadway. No injuries have been reported at this time.