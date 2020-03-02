Tractor trailer carrying trash overturns on I-695, spills garbage onto DC street below

Expand / Collapse search

WASHINGTON - A messy start to Monday's morning commute after a tractor trailer carrying trash overturned on a busy roadway and spilled over onto the street below.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-695 in D.C.

The truck, which was loaded with trash, overturned just prior to exit 1D. Spilled trash fell onto 11th Street below blocking the street in both directions. Officials say the contents were not believed to be hazardous.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.