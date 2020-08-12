Total reward for info leading to arrest, conviction in DC mass shooting increased to $75K

With contributions from several agencies, the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who opened fire at a Southeast D.C. cookout, killing one person and injuring more than 20, has increased to $75,000.

According to D.C. police, the FBI and the ATF have both contributed $25,000 respectively to the reward being offered to find those responsible for the shooting on Dubois Place, Southeast that took the life of 17-year-old Christopher Brown.

Firefighters at the scene told FOX 5 they transported nine other victims to hospitals. Other victims walked themselves to hospitals or fire stations for treatment.

Police placed more than 100 evidence placards at the scene.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Sunday morning that an off-duty police officer is in critical condition after being shot at the scene as well.

Newsham said there were at least three gunmen involved based on evidence at the scene.

The cookout was not permitted and hundreds of people attended, Newsham said.

