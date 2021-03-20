Tiger Woods never hit the brakes during car wreck, investigation reveals

article

The investigation into Tiger Woods’ horrific car wreck last month that left him with serious leg injuries has revealed that the pro golfer did not hit the brakes as he lost control of the car, according to reports.

Sources told TMZ in a report published Saturday that investigators believe Woods never hit the brakes as his car veered off a roadway near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in late February.

Investigators also said there was no evidence to suggest that Woods ever even took his foot off the gas.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reportedly executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the black box that was in the 2021 Genesis SUV Woods was driving at the time of the wreck.

Officials have said there was no evidence he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Woods, 45, suffered "multiple leg injuries" after being involved in the single-vehicle roll-over collision. Earlier this week he released a statement confirming that he has returned to his home in Florida to recover.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," Woods said. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The 11-time PGA "Player of the Year" is known for comebacks. He won the Masters in April 2019 for the fifth time despite four back surgeries and other health issues.

After turning pro in 1996, he has won 15 major championships and has a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour.