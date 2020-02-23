Three hospitalized after fiery Beltway crash

article

Three people are in the hospital after a fiery crash early Sunday on the Capital Beltway.

Officials say it happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on the Beltway between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County.

That's where firefighters found a three-car crash, and one of those cars on fire.

Firefighters say they took three people to the hospital and extinguished the fire.

An update on the victims' condition was not immediately available later Sunday morning.