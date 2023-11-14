Thousands from Philadelphia travel to Washington to DC to 'March for Israel'

It was an early morning for many in Philadelphia as crowds packed several buses ahead of their trip to the nation's capital to show their support for Israel.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says 18 buses departed from nine different locations around the city, with another 16 set to pick up youth supporters from schools and community centers.

In total, officials say more than 4,000 people from Philadelphia will descend on Washington D.C. to join thousands of other Americans in the "March for Israel."

MORE HEADLINES:

"This is tremendously impressive," said Erica Miller with Philly Stands with Israel. "Our movement is way beyond just the Jewish community, because it has to be. This is Americans showing up for American values."

The march is set to take place on the National Mall Tuesday afternoon as marchers call for the release of Israeli hostages, and an end to antisemitism, more than a month after Hamas' attack on Israel.