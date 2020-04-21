Thieves stole $50K in wine from West Virginia inn shut down by COVID-19 restrictions, police say

Police in West Virginia say they’re looking for thieves who stole more than $50,000 worth of wine coolers from a restaurant in Shepherdstown that had been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions.

The thieves also stole wine coolers and other items from the Bavarian Inn between April 13 and April 17, police say.

According to the Shepherdstown Police Department, a cash reward is being offered for the safe return of the return of the wine or information leading to the people responsible for the thefts.

If you can help in the investigation, call (304) 876-6036.



